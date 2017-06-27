Companies, governments assess damage ...

Companies, governments assess damage from latest malware

14 hrs ago

Companies and governments around the world on Wednesday counted the cost of a software epidemic that has disrupted ports, hospitals and banks. Logistics firm FedEx says deliveries by its TNT Express subsidiary have been "slowed" by the cyberattack, which had "significantly affected" its systems.

Chicago, IL

