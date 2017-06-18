Clock is Ticking on India's Bad Bank Debts Under Bankruptcy Laws
India's central bank plans to use insolvency laws against more corporate defaulters to speed up resolution of the country's bad loans that have swelled to $180 billion. "The clock's already ticking -- some cases are already before the National Company Law Tribune," said Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the finance ministry. "More lists will be out in the next few months."
