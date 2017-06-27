China lodges protest over 'crossing of border' by Indian troops in Sikkim
Chinese soldiers put up a flag atop their post at the India-China route at Nathu La. in the Sikkim section and demanded their immediate withdrawal, while asserting that it has shut down the Nathu La pass entry for Indian pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar because of the border standoff.
