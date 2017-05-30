Child marriages on the rise in some parts of India, finds survey
In a survey of the 70 districts with the highest incidences of child marriages in India, over seven districts in Rajasthan have the most such among girls, while Maharashtra, with 14 districts, recorded the highest number of child marriages among boys. The 70 districts account for more than 14 per cent of the country's population below the legal age, and contribute to over 21 per cent of all child marriages in the country.
