Centre exploring ways to make Air India profitable: Sinha
The Indian government is looking at "alternatives" available to make Air India and other public sector units more competitive and profitable, Union Minister Jayant Sinha has said. Photo - Reuters file The Indian government is looking at "alternatives" available to make Air India and other public sector units more competitive and profitable, Union Minister Jayant Sinha has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|4 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|11 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC