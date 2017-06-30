Car carrying pilgrims falls into cana...

Car carrying pilgrims falls into canal in India; 10 killed

Ten persons died after a car in which they were travelling in fell into a canal in Magorea village near Mathura on Sunday morning. Photo - PTI Ten persons died after a car in which they were travelling in fell into a canal in Magorea village near Mathura on Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

