Cable car crashes in Kashmir tourist resort, killing seven

Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination for both Indian and foreign tourists, though the accident happened during the summer tourist season. Four Indian tourists and three local residents have died after a cable car came crashing down from a height of at least 30 meters, having derailed from a pulley in the Indian portion of Kashmir.

Chicago, IL

