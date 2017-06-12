Boulder's Biodesix enters manufacturi...

Boulder's Biodesix enters manufacturing partnership with Indian firm

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Biodesix, a Boulder molecular diagnostic company, has entered a partnership that will allow broad-based distribution of its new diagnostic tool for lung cancer in India. Under the partnership agreement, Mumbai-based Positive Bioscience will manufacture two Biodesix liquid biopsy tests for non-small cell lung cancer.

Chicago, IL

