Boulder's Biodesix enters manufacturing partnership with Indian firm
Biodesix, a Boulder molecular diagnostic company, has entered a partnership that will allow broad-based distribution of its new diagnostic tool for lung cancer in India. Under the partnership agreement, Mumbai-based Positive Bioscience will manufacture two Biodesix liquid biopsy tests for non-small cell lung cancer.
