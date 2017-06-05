Bodies of drowned Indian techie, son ...

Bodies of drowned Indian techie, son being taken to India from US

The Times of India

NEW YORK: The mortal remains of a 31-year-old Indian software engineer and his three-year-old son who drowned last week in a tragic incident in Michigan are being taken to India for last rites. Nagaraju Surepalli and his son Ananth Surepalli were found unresponsive last Tuesday in a pool at the Glens of Northville apartment complex in Michigan's Novi, according to Novi Police Chief David Molloy.

