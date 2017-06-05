Bodies of drowned Indian techie, son being taken to India from US
NEW YORK: The mortal remains of a 31-year-old Indian software engineer and his three-year-old son who drowned last week in a tragic incident in Michigan are being taken to India for last rites. Nagaraju Surepalli and his son Ananth Surepalli were found unresponsive last Tuesday in a pool at the Glens of Northville apartment complex in Michigan's Novi, according to Novi Police Chief David Molloy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|18 min
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Sun
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May '17
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC