BJP backs Ram Nath Kovind for preside...

BJP backs Ram Nath Kovind for president of India

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Ram Nath Kovind, a politician from a low caste, as the next president, its top strategist said today, in a move to consolidate the party's support among poorer voters. The BJP's parliamentary board backed the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind, governor of the state of Bihar, party president Amit Shah told a news conference in New Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC