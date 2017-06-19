BJP backs Ram Nath Kovind for president of India

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Ram Nath Kovind, a politician from a low caste, as the next president, its top strategist said today, in a move to consolidate the party's support among poorer voters. The BJP's parliamentary board backed the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind, governor of the state of Bihar, party president Amit Shah told a news conference in New Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.