Bhopal's merger into Union of India will be celebrated every year : Mayor

Bhopal : The merger of Bhopal riyasat in Indian republic will be celebrated every year as "Bhopal Day" and flag will be hoisted in all 85 wards. Mayor Alok Sharma said this at a programme organized on Thursday at Shahid Smarak Gate and Peer Gate on the occasion of anniversary of merger of Bhopal.

