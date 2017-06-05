Bhandarkar dedicates award to Indian Armed Forces
New York, June 10 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav Award here and dedicated it to India's "pride" - the Indian Armed Forces and their families. "Honoured to receive the Bharat Gaurav Award at UN hall in New York.
