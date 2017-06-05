Bhandarkar dedicates award to Indian ...

Bhandarkar dedicates award to Indian Armed Forces

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New York, June 10 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar received the Bharat Gaurav Award here and dedicated it to India's "pride" - the Indian Armed Forces and their families. "Honoured to receive the Bharat Gaurav Award at UN hall in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country 7 hr BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Grand Salami Spea... 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May '17 Last of the species 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC