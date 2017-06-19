Baby born on flight to India gets free plane tickets for life
Jet Airways said it will give free flight tickets for life to a boy who was born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India. The child's mother - whose identity the airline didn't reveal out of respect for her privacy - went into labor prematurely on Sunday at an altitude of 35,000 feet, Jet Airways said.
