Baby born on flight to India gets free plane tickets for life

Jet Airways said it will give free flight tickets for life to a boy who was born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India. The child's mother - whose identity the airline didn't reveal out of respect for her privacy - went into labor prematurely on Sunday at an altitude of 35,000 feet, Jet Airways said.

