At UNHRC, India slams Pak for nurturing terror
India has again slammed Pakistan for "preaching and nurturing" terrorism at the UN Human Rights Council , accusing it of violating human rights in both PoK and Balochistan. Raising the issue at the 35th session of UNHRC, the government said Pakistan needed to rein in its "compulsive hostility" towards India and acknowledge that the entire state of J&K is an integral part of India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Wed
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Jun 4
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May '17
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC