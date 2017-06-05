At UNHRC, India slams Pak for nurturi...

At UNHRC, India slams Pak for nurturing terror

The Times of India

India has again slammed Pakistan for "preaching and nurturing" terrorism at the UN Human Rights Council , accusing it of violating human rights in both PoK and Balochistan. Raising the issue at the 35th session of UNHRC, the government said Pakistan needed to rein in its "compulsive hostility" towards India and acknowledge that the entire state of J&K is an integral part of India.

