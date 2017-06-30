Army's new job: Catch them young, sho...

Army's new job: Catch them young, show them India and help them dream

The Army is zeroing in on young stone throwers in Kashmir - not to lock them up but to take them around India and give wings to their dreams. A group of 20 boys from restive South Kashmir will be taken on an educational tour to showcase India and its development, a senior Army officer said.

