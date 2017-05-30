Army rejects Pakistan's claims of kil...

Army rejects Pakistan's claims of killing 5 Indian soldiers

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday categorically rejected Pakistan's claims of having killed five Indian soldiers in the Tatta Pani-Krishna Ghati sector, even as the two armies continued to exchange heavy cross-border firing along the volatile Line of Control. Senior Army officers dubbed as "completely false" the Pakistan Army 's statement made in the afternoon that it had "violently responded" to "unprovoked ceasefire violation at Tatta Pani along the LoC", which is faced by the Krishna Ghati sector on the Indian side, to kill five Indian soldiers and injure many others while "destroying Indian bunkers".

