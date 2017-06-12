All India Radio's annual awards capture diversity of shows
Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Rajyavardhan Rathore present the special award for Technical Excellence to Sofi M Ashraf of Radio Kashmir at the Akashvani Annual Awards Ceremony in New Delhi on Friday. PTI When a man named Ajit Bhattacharya retired as duty officer from All India Radio in Kolkata a few years ago, he had a tough time adjusting to his new life as nobody recognised him at his workplace of decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|37 min
|sickofit
|27
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|1 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Non- Violent Cultures
|21 hr
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC