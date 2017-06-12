All India Radio's annual awards capture diversity of shows

Union Ministers M Venkaiah Naidu and Rajyavardhan Rathore present the special award for Technical Excellence to Sofi M Ashraf of Radio Kashmir at the Akashvani Annual Awards Ceremony in New Delhi on Friday. PTI When a man named Ajit Bhattacharya retired as duty officer from All India Radio in Kolkata a few years ago, he had a tough time adjusting to his new life as nobody recognised him at his workplace of decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.