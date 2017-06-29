AIDS-aware, Indian sex workers ignore...

AIDS-aware, Indian sex workers ignore their children's health - study

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sex workers in India often give birth in their brothels then ignore the health needs of their growing children for fear of meeting prejudice in the medical system, new research shows. The study interviewed tens of prostitutes servicing the busy west Indian city of Pune, a major IT and auto hub that draws skilled workers from across the country.

Chicago, IL

