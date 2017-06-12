After IndiGo, Air India too bars TDP MP to travel in its flights
New Delhi , June 15 : Both IndiGo and Air India on Thursday barred Telugu Desam Party MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy to travel in their flights, who had created ruckus earlier in the day at Vizag Airport. The Indigo airlines approached the Federation of Indian Airlines to ban Reddy from Jet Airways, Go Airlines, Spicejet and other members of the FIA.
