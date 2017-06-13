7 paramilitary troopers wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 13 --At least seven paramilitary troopers of India's Central Reserve Police Force were wounded, some of them critically, on Tuesday evening in a grenade attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. The grenade attack was carried out by suspected militants at village Laryar-Tral of Pulwama district, about 43 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
