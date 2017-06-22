4 terrorists killed in J & K, suicide attack on CRPF camp foiled

Four terrorists were killed on Monday in retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily armed terrorists tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4.10 am after opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

