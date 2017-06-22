4 terrorists killed in J & K, suicide attack on CRPF camp foiled
Four terrorists were killed on Monday in retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavily armed terrorists tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4.10 am after opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|3 min
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|11 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
