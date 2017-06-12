32-year-old raped in Bandra Jaipur Aravali express, accused arrested
Jaipur , June 13 : Western Railways on Tuesday confirmed that one person has been arrested for raping a 32-year-old girl on the Bandra-Jaipur Aravali Express on June 9. In a statement, Western Railway said, "The accused, Ajhar Khan, who raped the victim in the running train between Surat and Bharuch, has been arrested. The case, registered under IPC Section 376 at the Government Railway Police station, Jaipur, has been transferred to GRP Surat."
