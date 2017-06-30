30 Activists Arrested While Trying To Enter Mandsaur
Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and social activists Medha Patkar and Swami Agnivesh were today arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district after they tried to enter neighbouring Mandsaur to meet the families of the five persons killed in police firing during the farmers' stir. The activists, around 30 in number, were stopped by the police at the Dhodhar toll plaza in Ratlam district's Jaora town.
