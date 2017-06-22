3 years of Modi govt: 80,000 Indians ...

3 years of Modi govt: 80,000 Indians stranded abroad have been rescued, Sushma says

21 hrs ago

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that "in last three years, about 80,000 Indians stranded abroad have been successfully brought back home." "For this, I am thankful first to PM Modi and then to my deputies - Gen VK Singh and MJ Akbar.

Chicago, IL

