3 killed in Meghalaya landslide, 30k hit by Assam floods

SHILLONG/JORHAT: At least three people, including a minor, were killed and two women reported missing following a massive landslide in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday morning. "The landslide occurred inside an industrial area of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation in Umiam," said Ramesh Singh, Ri-Bhoi SP.

