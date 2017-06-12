3 killed in Meghalaya landslide, 30k ...

3 killed in Meghalaya landslide, 30k hit by Assam floods

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

SHILLONG/JORHAT: At least three people, including a minor, were killed and two women reported missing following a massive landslide in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Saturday morning. "The landslide occurred inside an industrial area of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation in Umiam," said Ramesh Singh, Ri-Bhoi SP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Sat sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Fri kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Thu Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
News Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne... Jun 5 Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Ireland has made history by electing their firs... Jun 4 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC