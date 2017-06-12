3 including a toddler killed in car-truck collision in Unnao
Unnao , Jun 16 Three persons, including a six- month-old baby, were killed and four others injured in a car- truck collision in Achalganj police station area of the district this morning, police said. The car was on its way to Shuklaganj when it was hit by the truck while taking the turn on the main road, from an unauthorised cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|6 hr
|gebldg2
|26
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|11 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Non- Violent Cultures
|21 hr
|Killer cows
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Jun 4
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC