3 including a toddler killed in car-truck collision in Unnao

Unnao , Jun 16 Three persons, including a six- month-old baby, were killed and four others injured in a car- truck collision in Achalganj police station area of the district this morning, police said. The car was on its way to Shuklaganj when it was hit by the truck while taking the turn on the main road, from an unauthorised cut.

