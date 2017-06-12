1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict LIV...

1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict LIVE updates: TADA court to pronounce judgment on 7 accused

A Special Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act court is set to pronounce its judgment against gangsters Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem along with five others in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case today. The earlier set of judgment did not include the present under trials as some of the accused were absconding when the trial case began.

Chicago, IL

