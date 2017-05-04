Women (And Men) Demand An End To India's Tax On Sanitary Pads
That would be India's tax on sanitary napkins - 12 to 15 percent on top of the 40 to 80 rupees for a package of eight. Cost is one reason that 88 percent of India's 355 million menstruating women do not use sanitary napkins.
