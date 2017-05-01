Woman raped, found unconscious in sugarcane fields4 min ago
Muzaffarnagar, May 2 A 26-year-old woman was allegedly intoxicated and then raped by two men who left her unconscious in the fields at Lank village in Shamli district, police said today. According to SHO Umesh Roria, the woman was found unconscious in a semi-nude state and was rushed to a hospital here.
