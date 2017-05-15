Woman gang-raped in moving car in Gurgaon, thrown out on Delhi road

Gurgaon: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly raped by three men in a moving car here and thrown out on a road in Delhi in yet another chilling rape incident in Haryana days after the Nirbhaya-like case in Sonipat. The woman was attacked at around 2 AM when she was returning from Delhi to her residence in Sector-17 in Gurgaon.

