Why do some Indian men rape and not others? Find out

Why do some Indian men rape and not others? What goes on in the mind of the Indian rapist? Tara Kaushal is finding answers through a new multimedia project, Why Indian Men Rape Obsessed with serial killers since she was a teenager and calling herself a natural-born feminist, Tara Kaushal, a 34-year-old media consultant, has recently launched a project called Why Indian Men Rape. While Twitter trolls have already taken offence at the title, labelling her as anti-nationalist, Kaushal is unfazed.

