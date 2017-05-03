'We will have people fasting to death...

'We will have people fasting to death' - Indian side threaten dramatic protest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

With their place in the first tier under threat, there could be dramatic consequences if their requests are not heeded Fans could starve themselves to death as a mark of protest should Aizawl FC be excluded from the Indian FA's new top flight, club owner Robert Royte has claimed. Aizawl are the newly crowned champions of India but reports suggest they could be left out of the nation's top division, which is set to be formed by a merger of the Indian Super League and I-League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar '17 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC