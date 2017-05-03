'We will have people fasting to death' - Indian side threaten dramatic protest

With their place in the first tier under threat, there could be dramatic consequences if their requests are not heeded Fans could starve themselves to death as a mark of protest should Aizawl FC be excluded from the Indian FA's new top flight, club owner Robert Royte has claimed. Aizawl are the newly crowned champions of India but reports suggest they could be left out of the nation's top division, which is set to be formed by a merger of the Indian Super League and I-League.

