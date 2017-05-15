WannaCry ransomware attack: List of Indian states that have been affected
The WannaCry ransomware attack has hit about 150 countries globally, including Russia and the US. In India, five or six isolated instances have been reported in states like Gujrat, Kerala and West Bengal; though any substantial disruption to country's IT backbone has been denied by the IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.
