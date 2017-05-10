Wall falls onto guests at wedding in India, killing 24
A view of the debris after a building wall collapsed onto guests at a wedding in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan state nearly 200 kilometers south of New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 11, 2017. At least 24 people were killed and many more were injured according to a government official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|Wed
|Pope Been_a_d1ck...
|4
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC