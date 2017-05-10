Wall falls onto guests at wedding in ...

Wall falls onto guests at wedding in India, killing 24

13 hrs ago

A view of the debris after a building wall collapsed onto guests at a wedding in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan state nearly 200 kilometers south of New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 11, 2017. At least 24 people were killed and many more were injured according to a government official.

