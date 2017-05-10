Wall collapse kills 24 at Indian wedd...

Wall collapse kills 24 at Indian wedding: police

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A wall collapsed during a wedding party in western India late Wednesday, killing 24 people including four children, police said. Guests had taken shelter from a storm under a tin shack that adjoined the wall when it collapsed, local police officer Anil Tank told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... 20 hr Pope Been_a_d1ck... 4
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC