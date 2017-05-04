Vogue India cover lands Kendall Jenne...

Vogue India cover lands Kendall Jenner in trouble

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Barely a month after Kendall Jenner appeared in a Pepsi commercial that drew such a concerted backlash that it was withdrawn, she's again at the center of controversy. Vogue India has been blasted online for its decision to feature Jenner, a white American, instead of an Indian model on the cover of its 10th anniversary issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... 4 hr Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar '17 Vivek Golikeri 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,376 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC