Vigilantes In India: Protecting Sacred Cows, Promoting A Hindu Way Of Life
In India, Hindu nationalists have swept recent elections , and flush from victory, stand accused of using vigilantism to promote a Hindu way of life for all Indians. At a buffalo market outside the town of Nasirabad in central Rajasthan, transporters say Hindu vigilantes have targeted them on rumors that they have sold, bought, or killed cows for beef.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC