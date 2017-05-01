UPDATE 1-India says two soldiers kill...

UPDATE 1-India says two soldiers killed, mutilated in Pakistani attack

10 hrs ago

Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge. Accusations that Pakistani forces have mutilated dead Indian soldiers have in the past outraged the Indian public and intensified demands for retribution.

