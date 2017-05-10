UN officials urge India to lift social media ban in Kashmir
In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Kashmiri students browse internet on their mobile phones as they sit inside a restaurant in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Two United Nations special rapporteurs urged the Indian government Thursday to lift a ban on social media sites and mobile internet service in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|Wed
|Pope Been_a_d1ck...
|4
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC