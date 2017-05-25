UN denies Pakistan's claim that India...

UN denies Pakistan's claim that India fired at a UN vehicle along LoC

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pakistan has been on the back foot since the Indian Army said on Tuesday it destroyed Pakistani posts on the LoC in "punitive strikes", NEW DELHI: The United Nations has denied the Pakistani army's claim that Indian forces fired at a UN vehicle on the Line of Control yesterday. Press reports in Pakistan last night quoted the Pakistan army's media wing as saying that India targeted a UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan vehicle in the Khanjar Sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,270 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC