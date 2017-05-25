UN denies Pakistan's claim that India fired at a UN vehicle along LoC
Pakistan has been on the back foot since the Indian Army said on Tuesday it destroyed Pakistani posts on the LoC in "punitive strikes", NEW DELHI: The United Nations has denied the Pakistani army's claim that Indian forces fired at a UN vehicle on the Line of Control yesterday. Press reports in Pakistan last night quoted the Pakistan army's media wing as saying that India targeted a UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan vehicle in the Khanjar Sector.
