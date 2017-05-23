UK terror attack:Prez for intensifyin...

UK terror attack:Prez for intensifying fight against terrorism

New Delhi, May 24 The recurring terror attacks across the globe are a grim reminder of the need to intensify the global fight against terrorism, President Pranab Mukherjee said today. In a letter to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Mukherjee conveyed his condolences on the lives lost in Monday's terror attack in Manchester.

Chicago, IL

