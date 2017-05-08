Time right for direct air services be...

Time right for direct air services between India and Auckland says airport boss

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Business groups have also called for direct links with one urging Air India to redeploy one of its 10 services to Sydney and Melbourne to Auckland. The airline has Boeing 777 aircraft that have the range to link the New Zealand city with Mumbai or Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC