Three children killed in mud wall collapse
Lakhimpur Kheri , May 22 Three children were buried alive this morning after a mud wall collapsed on them in Parsehra Bujurg village in the district, police said. Sabina , Simran and Muharram were playing near the mud wall when Rashid, a shopkeeper, was setting up his wooden makeshift stall alongside the wall and it collapsed, they said.
