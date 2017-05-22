Three children killed in mud wall collapse

Lakhimpur Kheri , May 22 Three children were buried alive this morning after a mud wall collapsed on them in Parsehra Bujurg village in the district, police said. Sabina , Simran and Muharram were playing near the mud wall when Rashid, a shopkeeper, was setting up his wooden makeshift stall alongside the wall and it collapsed, they said.

