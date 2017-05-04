The Indian fantasy epic that's breaki...

The Indian fantasy epic that's breaking box office records is unlike any Bollywood film you've seen

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" became the highest-grossing Indian film in history in just one week of release. If you've been to the movies recently you might have glimpsed it - an unfamiliar name alongside the latest from Tom Hanks , Vin Diesel , Disney's Belle and her Beast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... 14 hr Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... Fri Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC