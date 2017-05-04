Temperature up across India, Delhi sees hottest day
NEW DELHI: The mercury soared in several parts of the country on Sunday with the national capital witnessing its hottest day of the season at 44.1 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Delhi was five notches above normal while the minimum was recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius.
