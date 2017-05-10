Suspected Kashmir rebels kidnap and kill Indian army officer

Indian army soldiers cover the coffin of their colleague Umar Fayaz with Indian flag during his funeral at Sursoona village, 80 kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Kashmiri militants kidnapped and shot dead the Indian army officer who was visiting home in the disputed Himalayan region, the Indian military said Wednesday.

