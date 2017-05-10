Suspected Kashmir rebels kidnap and kill Indian army officer
Indian army soldiers cover the coffin of their colleague Umar Fayaz with Indian flag during his funeral at Sursoona village, 80 kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Kashmiri militants kidnapped and shot dead the Indian army officer who was visiting home in the disputed Himalayan region, the Indian military said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|10 hr
|Pope Been_a_d1ck...
|4
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC