Snake found in mid-day meal at government school in Faridabad10 min ago
Faridabad, May 12: In a shocking incident, a baby snake, also known as a 'snakelet', was found in the food served to children at Rajkeeya Girls Senior Secondary School in Faridabad district of Haryana. The incident has once again raised questions on the quality of the mid-day meal supplied in government schools.
