Skill India: Maruti Suzuki to open 15 Automobile Skill Enhancement center in August

Maruti Suzuki India Limited , India's largest passenger vehicle maker, today announced that it will set up Automobile Skill Enhancement Centres across 15 Government run ITIs, across 11 states, in the next three months. These ASECs will be part of the Company's skill development initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility.

