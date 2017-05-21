Shutdown in Indian Kashmir to mark death anniversaries of Hurriyat leaders
Separatist leaders in Kashmir requested a shutdown on Sunday to mark the anniversaries of the deaths of Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone. Rough cut ROUGH CUT.
