Reports of mass layoffs by Indian IT companies incorrect, says Nasscom1 hour ago
New Delhi, May 18: Software industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies on Thursday dismissed as incorrect reports of mass layoffs by IT companies in India . The industry body said the numbers being reported with regard to layoffs across different sources are not in line with the actual employment progression.
