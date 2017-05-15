Reports of mass layoffs by Indian IT companies incorrect, says Nasscom1 hour ago

Reports of mass layoffs by Indian IT ...

Reports of mass layoffs by Indian IT companies incorrect, says Nasscom

New Delhi, May 18: Software industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies on Thursday dismissed as incorrect reports of mass layoffs by IT companies in India . The industry body said the numbers being reported with regard to layoffs across different sources are not in line with the actual employment progression.

